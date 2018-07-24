Summit Seniors to hold Gigantic Rummage Sale Aug. 2-5

The Summit Seniors will hold the 26th Annual Gigantic Rummage Sale and Silent Auction next week, inviting residents from around the county to come and shop for bargains while raising money to support local nonprofits.

"This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and it's a really fun way to invest in the community," said Brenda Alberico, event co-chair.

The event, hosted at the Summit County Community & Senior Center in Frisco, will act as a pop-up thrift store bringing residents from all over Summit to find bargains on a variety of items including clothing, home furnishings, sports equipment and antiques. Community members and local businesses looking to participate can also donate gently used items to be sold during the sale and silent auction.

"Whether you come to take advantage of the amazing deals, bid on silent auction items or donate something to the sale, your involvement goes directly toward strengthening Summit County," said Alberico.

Last year the Rummage Sale raised $43,000, with all proceeds going to community organizations such as Timberline Adult Day Services, Summit County Search & Rescue, the Family and Intercultural Resource Center and more. More than 250 volunteers donated over 3,400 hours of their time during last year's event alone.

For more information and to learn how to donate call 970-668-2940, or visit summitcountyco.gov/rummagesale.