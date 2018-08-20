Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports more bike thefts in Summit Cove, Keystone

Bicycle thefts continue to be an issue for the area's law enforcing officials. Just weeks after a string of high-end bike thefts hit other areas in the county, primarily Frisco and Dillon, a number of thefts in unincorporated Summit County has the sheriff's office on alert.

"Unfortunately, Summit County is not immune to these types of thefts that often leave the victim feeling violated," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "All of the bicycles that were stolen in this recent rash of thefts were locked or chained outside which shows the determination of criminals. I encourage everyone to evaluate the security being used to lock up your gear and report suspicious activity."

The thefts, at least five in about the last 10 days, were stolen from areas located near Summit Cove and Keystone. Every single one of the stolen bikes was locked up, and the suspect was able to cut the locks or chains to remove the bike.

It also appears the thief or thieves are targeting high-end bikes, as on occasion high-end bikes will be stolen while lower-end bikes locked up nearby will be left alone.

"To help prevent theft you should lock your bike in a commonly used, well-lit area that is preferably under surveillance," FitzSimons continued. "Whenever possible lock your bike frame and wheels to an immovable object. Consider keeping your bike in a house of a garage if possible, and maintain a record of your bike and serial number."

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public to report any suspicious activity or behavior by calling non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600. Anyone with information regarding the stolen bikes is being asked to contact detective sergeant Rob Pearce at 970-423-8925.