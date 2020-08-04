Summit Shooting Range cuts back hours to limit noise on weekends

The sign at the entrance to the Summit County Shooting Range on Oct. 25.

The Summit County Shooting Range has cut back its hours of operation this summer in an attempt to reduce noise on weekends.

The range is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, three hours shorter than previous summer seasons, which end Oct. 31. On weekdays, the range remains open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the winter season, which runs from Nov. 1 through March 31, Range Master Merle Schultz said the range will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Looking ahead, Schultz said the Summit Board of County Commissioners and the range are discussing the possibility of financing a noise study and possible noise remediation work.