Summit ski areas prioritizing additional terrain before snowmaking efforts move to parks

DILLON — Summit County ski areas and resorts are prioritizing opening ski trails ahead of terrain parks amid the pandemic.

Vail Resorts spokesperson Sara Lococo wrote in an email Thursday that Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort are focused on expanding terrain to provide guests with more space to spread out across the mountain and in turn offer more reservation spots.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which kicked off its season Monday, has opened its Banana Terrain Park with a couple of features. A-Basin spokesperson Katherine Fuller said Thursday that it will be awhile before other parks open because A-Basin needs to prioritize making more snow to expand its terrain.

When the parks do open later this season, standard coronavirus prevention rules will apply.

“Keep your distance, wear your face covering if you can’t,” Fuller said. “Be cool. Have fun.”

Copper Mountain Resort spokesperson Taylor Prather said Thursday that it’s too soon for the resort to release details on its Woodward Mountain Parks as the resort is still a couple of weeks out from its opening day Nov. 30.