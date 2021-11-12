Summit ski areas see as much as 5 inches of snow in 24-hour period

Bruce Ruff of Arvada skis through fresh snow Thursday, Nov. 11, at Loveland Ski Area.

Dustin Schaefer/Loveland Ski Area

Summit County woke up to a few inches of fresh snow Friday, Nov. 12, with local ski areas seeing as much as 5 inches of snow.

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s 24-hour totals were 5 inches and Loveland Ski Area’s was 4 inches. Keystone Resort reported 2 inches in the previous 24 hours as of Friday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bernie Meier said reports from Summit County sites ranged from about a half inch in Silverthorne up to 2 inches in Frisco.

Meier said there may be some light snow showers through Saturday morning, Nov. 13, but that not much accumulation is expected — likely less than an inch. Otherwise, the forecast is dry for the weekend with mostly sunny skies Sunday, Nov. 14, and Monday, Nov. 15, according to the National Weather Service’s Frisco forecast. The forecast shows the next chance of snow starting Tuesday night, Nov. 16.