Summit ski areas see up to 9 inches of snow; showers to continue through Friday

Summit County received a decent amount of snow this week, with local ski areas reporting as much as 9 inches in the past three days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bernie Meier said reports of snowfall over the past 24-hours varied across Summit County on Thursday morning, Nov. 11, with only one-half inch reported at a site in Silverthorne, 2.8 inches reported in Frisco and 2 inches northwest of Silverthorne.

On Thursday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 4 inches of accumulation over the past 24 hours and 6 inches over the past three days. Keystone Resort also reported 4 inches in the past 24 hours and 6 inches in the past 48 hours as of Thursday morning. Loveland Ski Area saw the most snow, reporting 6 inches in the past 24 hours and 9 inches in the past 48 hours.

Breckenridge Ski Resort is scheduled to open for the season Friday, Nov. 12.

As for the rest of the week, Meier said light snow would continue on and off through Friday before heading into a dry weekend. He noted that the ski areas could get another 3 inches through Friday with up to an inch in the towns.