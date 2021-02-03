Summit ski mountaineer Staberg finishes 5th at pair of Swiss World Cup races

Grace Staberg of Silverthorne raced in another European ski mountaineering competition last weekend, this time at the International Ski Federation World Cup in Verbier, Switzerland.

In the U-20 vertical race, Staberg finished in fifth place of 10 skiers with a time of 26 minutes and 30 seconds on the course featuring a 460-meter ascent. Staberg’s pace was just under a minute out of podium position and just under two minutes behind race winner Antonia Niedermaier of Germany (24:38).

“Another fun battle for the podium and a fifth-place finish in Verbier today,” Staberg wrote on her Instagram channel Jan. 29. “Still working towards the elusive ’good shape’ but proud to have left it all out there and inspired by the strength of this field.”

Two days later, Staberg again finished in fifth place in the women’s U-20 field in the individual race. She finished the individual short-course in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 11 seconds — just under four minutes outside of podium position and just under nine minutes off the winning pace of Lisa Moreschini of Italy (1:17:24).

“Fun climbs, quad wrecking descents and the first views of the week made for a great day,” Staberg wrote about the individual race on Instagram. “Lots to process from the second (World Cup) weekend.”