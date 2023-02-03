Summit skimo athletes ski to impressive finishes in New Mexico

Delilah Staberg, left, Nina Martin and Helen Desmond pose for a photo after being the first team to finish the short course race at the Rio Hondo Rando Raid in Taos, New Mexico. The trio raced under the team name "Senderellas" and finished in 4:12:25.3.

Christine Staberg/Courtesy photo

Several Summit County ski mountaineering athletes traveled to New Mexico at the end of January to compete in a series of races.

From Jan. 27-28 the Fireball Rando Race at Ski Santa Fe took place while on Jan. 29 the Rio Hondo Rando Raid took place in Taos.

At Ski Santa Fe, Summit’s Sam Burke placed first overall in the male U20 category in the vertical and the long course race.

Sam Burke completed the long course race in a time of 1 hour, 48 minutes and 27.7 seconds to beat out Western Colorado University teammate Jack Breezley in second place by over nine minutes.

Burke placed 12th overall in the male long course race, and Park City’s Griffin Briley placed first in a time of 1:33:30.8.

In the vertical race, Burke completed the course in a time of 27:49.7, which was good enough to place sixth overall in the male rankings.

At the Rio Hondo Raid in Taos, three Summit locals made up the competition including Team Summit skimo athlete Delilah Staberg.

Staberg raced alongside Utah’s Nina Martin and New Mexico’s Helen Desmond in the female short course team race under the team name “Senderellas.” The trio were able to notch a first place finish with a time of 4:12:25.3.

The Senderellas placed first overall in the female junior category as well as in the overall female division.

Summit local Jill Seager competed in the long course female team race with Emmilese Von Avis. Racing as the Dynafit Women, Seager and Avis placed first overall in the female long course team race with a time of 3:35:36.

A little over seven minutes behind Seager and Avis was Summit’s Kate Zander’s team, which finished in a time of 3:42:43.5. Zander’s team placed first overall in the co-ed division.