Summit Snow Tigers youth football looking for players

After winning the mountain division championship in 2019, Summit Snow Tigers youth football is looking for elementary-age players to join teams for the fall season.

The Tigers operate two teams, one for second- and third-grade students and ones for fifth and sixth grades. The cost for the season is $100 to join the team and $50 for an equipment deposit that is refundable at the end of the season.

Practices are from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Summit Middle School football field. There are no tryouts, and all ability levels are welcome. The Snow Tigers are hosting sign-ups at Friday’s practice.

Games are played Saturdays. The Tigers play against other mountain teams, such as Kremmling, Fairplay and Granby.

For more information, visit SnowTigers.summittigers.com .