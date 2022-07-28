Summit Snow Tigers youth football opens registration for fall season

The Summit Snow Tigers second/third grade team pose for a photo after winning the 2021 league championship game. Registration for the 2022 fall football season is now open.

Summit Snow Tigers Youth Football/Courtesy photo

The Summit Snow Tigers youth football organization is looking for players for the upcoming 2022 fall football season.

The Summit Snow Tigers are focused on having fun and teaching fundamental football skills to school-aged children in second through fifth grade, according to a press release from the organization. The Snow Tigers operate two separate teams, one for second- and third-grade students and ones for fourth- and fifth-graders.

Registration is now open for the 2022 season and costs $150 for the season with a $50 equipment deposit fee.

Practices will begin in mid-August and will take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m at the Summit Middle School football field in Frisco. There will be five Saturday football games and one Thursday night game during the season.

To register, visit the new Summit Snow Tigers website at SnowTigersFootball.com.