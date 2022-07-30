Summit soccer programs hosting car wash fundraiser

The Summit High School boys and girls soccer program is hosting a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Summit High School.

Jotwan Daniels/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School boys and girls soccer team will be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 6.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the teams will host a community car wash where patrons can drive their car to Summit High School in order to receive a clean car. All funds raised by the fundraising event will go to help both the Summit boys and girls soccer programs.

Summit High School is located at 16201 Colorado Highway 9 in Breckenridge.