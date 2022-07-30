Summit soccer programs hosting car wash fundraiser
The Summit High School boys and girls soccer team will be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the teams will host a community car wash where patrons can drive their car to Summit High School in order to receive a clean car. All funds raised by the fundraising event will go to help both the Summit boys and girls soccer programs.
Summit High School is located at 16201 Colorado Highway 9 in Breckenridge.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.