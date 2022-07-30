 Summit soccer programs hosting car wash fundraiser | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit soccer programs hosting car wash fundraiser

News News |

Cody Jones
  

The Summit High School boys and girls soccer program is hosting a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Summit High School.
Jotwan Daniels/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School boys and girls soccer team will be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 6. 

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the teams will host a community car wash where patrons can drive their car to Summit High School in order to receive a clean car. All funds raised by the fundraising event will go to help both the Summit boys and girls soccer programs. 

Summit High School is located at 16201 Colorado Highway 9 in Breckenridge.

Education
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 