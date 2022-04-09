Summit soccer splits matchups against league opponents; beats Palisade, 1-0

Paola Arredondo runs the ball down the field during the Tigers’ home game against Salida on Friday, April 1. Arredondo was instrumental in the Tigers 1-0 win over the Palisade Bulldogs on Saturday, April 9, since she scored the game winning goal with 15 minutes remaining in the match.

The Summit High School girls soccer team ended its week against two formidable league opponents with a split after the team traveled to face Glenwood Springs on Friday, April 8, followed by Palisade on Saturday, April 9.

Against the Glenwood Springs Demons, the Tigers played tough but were not able to come away with a win. They lost 1-0.

The Demons’ sole goal occurred late in the game when the Tigers had grown exhausted after their defense was tested for or an extended period of time. A skilled Demons player put the ball past senior Sarah Pappas with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

The Tigers spent the night in a hotel before traveling another hour to Palisade to face the Bulldogs.

Head coach Jotwan Daniels said the team came into its game against Palisade ready to play, but the team had tired legs and battered souls from last night’s loss.

The first 40 minutes of the game was a battle as both teams took turns getting good looks at the net. Both teams took time figuring each another out, much like a prizefighter in a boxing match.

Neither the Tigers or the Bulldogs were able to deliver the first blow or find the back of the net in the first half.

The Summit girls soccer team huddles together during its home game against Salida on Friday, April 1.The Tigers recently won their first league game of the season after defeating the Palisade Bulldogs, 1-0.

“They feel like playoff games,” Daniels said of playing tough league opponents like Palisade. “No one wants to give an inch. They are physical. They are scrappy and skillful in times. It’s really this young team trying to win in these dog fights when we keep it tight.”

The Tigers’ persistence paid off in the second half as Paola Arredondo fielded a throw-in pass and clipped it into the goal to put Summit up 1-0 with around 15 minutes remaining.

After losing in the final moments the night before, Summit made sure Palisade did not get a chance to even the score. Instead, Summit closed out the game to get its first league win of the season and improve to 3-4 overall.

Besides Arredondo’s game-winning goal, the Tigers were led by senior Olyvia Snyder and Pappas.

“Olyvia Snyder had a fantastic game as an attacking player,” Daniels said “She was the most lively in the first half, and most of our attacks came from her. Pappas was stellar today, as she was last night. She made the saves that were required when she was called upon.”

Even though Summit split its slate of league games this week, Daniels feels like the team is a more mature and experienced than last season.

“I want to say we lost 7-0 the last time we came to Glenwood Springs, and we lost 6-1 to Palisade on this same playing field,” Daniels said. “Even though I am bringing back some of the same players to these situations, we are not the same team.”

The Tigers will rest up over the weekend before playing two road games next week. Summit will face Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, April 12, and then Conifer on Thursday, April 14.