Summit soccer team prepares to host home playoff game on Friday after winning league title

Summit High School's Owen Gallo fires a shot on goal during a match against Steamboat Springs High School during senior night at Climax Molybdenum Field at Tiger Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Breckenridge. Summit will host Mead High School in the first round of the 4A state soccer playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28 after being crowned 4A Western Slope league champions.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Throughout the season, head coach Jotwan Daniels, seniors Owen Gallo and Evan Reil, and the rest of the Summit High School boys soccer team has been outspoken about the team’s goals of hosting a home playoff game and winning the 4A Western Slope League.

The Summit soccer team has now achieved both of its goals, securing a home playoff game and winning the highly competitive league. Out of the six teams that play in the 4A Western Slope league, four are in the 4A state soccer playoffs.

Unlike last year, when the Tigers fell to D’Evelyn in the first round of the playoffs, Summit will get the luxury of hosting a home playoff game when it hosts Mead High School at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

Summit is the 14th seed and will face No. 19 Mead in the 32-team 4A state playoff bracket.

Summit beat out Battle Mountain High School for the league title with a record of 10-3-2 overall and 6-2-2 in league play. Battle Mountain finished the regular season with an overall record of 9-4-2 and 6-2-2 in league play.

The Tigers will face a Mavericks team that went 10-4-1 in the regular season, a competitive team that they can’t overlook if they hope to advance to the second round of the playoffs, which the team has not done since 2014.

If Summit advances to the second round it will either face No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain High School or No. 30 Holy Family High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

As for the rest of the 4A Western Slope League in the playoffs, Battle Mountain is the 15th seed, Eagle Valley is the 21st seed and Steamboat Springs is 23rd. The only teams to miss the 4A state playoffs from the league were Glenwood Springs and Palisade.