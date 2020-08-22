Summit sophomore Dom Remeikis runs to win at first Summit High School sports event since COVID shutdown

Summit High School cross-country runners jog together with teammates at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area at Tigers practice Tuesday, Aug. 18

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Summit High School athletes competed in the school’s first official interscholastic competition since the novel coronavirus shutdown on Friday, Aug. 21.

The Tigers boys runners bested the Eagle Valley Devils in the dual-meet team competition by two points, as their composite team score of 27 was lower than Eagle Valley’s 29. Summit sophomore Dom Remeikis ran away from the field at the meet. Remeikis won with a winning time of 18 minutes and 18 seconds at the 5,000-meter Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area course.

The Tigers other top boys runners on the day were third-place finisher Zach McBride (20:16), fifth-place finisher Landon Cunningham (20:51) and seventh-place finisher Giovanni Marquez (21:36).

In the girls race, the Devils bested the Tigers 22-33. Summit was led by senior Alice Wescott’s third-place time of 23:56. Other top Tiger girls times on Friday were sixth-place finisher Paige Wescott (26:00), seventh-place finisher Sage Hanks (26:05) and eighth-place finisher Rena Singleton (28:08).

Dubbed the Summit Wildfire Dual, the 2-team meet was a replacement meet for the Tigers after wildfires in the Glenwood Springs area prevented the two programs from traveling to the Warrior Dash Invitational in Grand Junction.

The Tigers varsity runners are currently slated to next run at the Battle Mountain Invitational on Sept. 5 at Maloit Park in Minturn.