Summit sophomore keeps undefeated season alive at Rangeview meet

Left to right: Shannon Reed, Regan McMahon Jackson, Jenna Sheldon, Miabella Guadagnoli and Luci Brady run at Summit High School track-and-field practice at Summit High School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

Summit High School track and field team sophomore Dom Remeikis kept his undefeated season alive Saturday, May 22 at the Rangeview Meet in Aurora, winning the 1,600 and 800 meters.

Remeikis won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes and 32.92 seconds, ahead of fellow sophomore Zach McBride’s fourth-place time of 4:58.29. Tigers senior Sam Burke finished in seventh with a time of 5:02.32, adding a third team member to the top 10 in the mile run.

Remeikis won the 800 meters with a time of 2:05.43.

Saturday’s meet at Aurora Stadium did not finish in totality, the final events were postponed until Monday due to weather. As a result, team results were not available as of Saturday.

In the 800-meter medley the Tigers girls team of Regan Jackson, Brielle Quigley, Lily Hess and Aubree Confer finished in fifth with a time of 2:05.01.

In the girls 4-x-800 meter relay, Paige Wescott, Alice Wescott Estrella Guadamuz and Piper Salazar ran to a fourth-place finish with a time of 12:37.08.

Remeikis, McBride and Burke teamed with Landon Cunningham for a fourth-place time of 9:17.14 in the 4-x-800 meter relay.

Tigers junior Emily Koetteritz continued her strong season with a fifth place time of 19.2 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. Koetteritz also jumped to fourth place in the girls triple jump with a mark of 28 feet and 8 1/2 inches, ahead of Jackson’s sixth-place mark of 27 feet and 1 inch.

In the 100-meter dash Tigers senior Bryton Ferrari ran to sixth with a time of 13.84.

In the girls 4-x-200 meter relay Quigley and Jackson teamed with Luci Brady and Olyvia Snyder for a third-place showing of 1:57.06. Ferrari, Jackson and Snyder teamed with senior Lily Hess for a second-place time of 53.6 seconds in the 4-x-100 meter relay. And in the girls 300-meter hurdles, Miabella Guadagnoli finished in sixth place with an unspecified time.