Summit Special Olympians honored with Sheriff’s Office parade

Summit Special Olympians — including gold medalist Jessy Dorton, gold medalist Caroline Willis, silver medalist Erikka Abbott, gold medalist Ernesto Blanco and participation ribbon winner Summit Clark — pose for a photo with coaches, volunteers and the Summit County Sheriff's Office during a ceremony recognizing the 2020-21 Special Olympics winter season on Saturday, March 13, in Frisco.

Photo from Diane Mikulis

Though Copper Mountain Resort wasn’t able to host the traditional Colorado Special Olympics State Winter Games this year, Summit County’s Special Olympians were honored in a ceremony Saturday, March 13, at the gazebo at Frisco Town Park.

The local Summit Special Olympians honored were gold medalist Jessy Dorton, gold medalist Caroline Willis, gold medalist Ernesto Blanco, silver medalist Erikka Abbott and participation ribbon winner Summit Clark. The athletes were awarded with medals and ribbons by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

In February, the athletes competed at a pair of giant slalom and slalom races hosted on different weekends off the American Flyer lift at Copper. Summit County Special Olympics Director Diane Mikulis said the team members also got to practice on the giant slalom and slalom courses on other weekends throughout the winter. Mikulis said Copper recognized athletes with on-site medal ceremonies after the February races.

On Saturday, friends and family of the Special Olympians joined in with the Sheriff’s Office for the medal ceremony at the town park before the local fire department drove by for a short parade with sirens and lights honoring the athletes.

“The law enforcement community and Special Olympics have a special relationship,” Mikulis said. “It was our own little ceremony. Each of the coaches got the chance to talk about the athletes for a minute or so and highlight what they did through the season and the things that made them special.

“We called it ’foggy-goggle season. We were forever wiping goggles off because it was so cold and the athletes were wearing masks and covering their faces. But they came out, did their stuff, and I think everybody improved.”