Summit Special Olympians medal in tennis
Local Special Olympic athletes spent the summer learning and medaling in a new sport: tennis.
Erikka Abbott of Dillon, and Caroline Willis and Steven Kennedy of Frisco are all Alpine skiers who have competed in Special Olympics for years. This year, despite the novel coronavirus, tennis was added to the Special Olympics sports in Summit County and all three decided to give it a try.
They learned the basic strokes — forehand, backhand, volleys and serves — and competed in a local competition run by their head coach, Diane Mikulis of Breckenridge. Their scores were then entered into a virtual competition with tennis athletes around the state in an individual skills competition. In the end, Abbott won a gold medal in her division, Willis won a gold in her division and Kennedy won a silver in his division.
Jessie Dorton joined the group in early September. He missed the competition but was able to learn how to play tennis. Jessie is a cross-country skier for Summit High School.
Community members helped Mikulis with the volunteer instruction, including Brittany Dawoudi of Keystone, Amy Helfin of Breckenridge and Abbey Dobrota and Nanako Mura of Frisco.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User