Summit Special Olympics needs track and field volunteers
Special Olympics Summit County is looking for volunteers for its new track and field program. Practices are held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Summit High School track. The season runs through mid-June.
Experience is helpful but not necessary. For more information, contact Diane Mikulis at dianebmikulis@gmail.com.
