Summit Stage, Breck Free Ride adding buses, extending hours for New Year’s Eve

The Summit Stage bus can be picked up at several locations around town, including at the Frisco Transfer Center on Meadow Drive in Frisco as pictured Oct. 16, 2019.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Many will be out on the town on New Year’s Eve and will need to get to and from their homes safely. Taking the bus is one way to get around Summit County, and both Summit Stage and Breck Free Ride are free to use.

Summit Stage services each town in Summit County as well as some areas of Lake and Park counties via 10 routes. The winter bus schedule makes its final rounds from Frisco to Breckenridge at 1:30 a.m., from Breckenridge to Frisco at 1:35 a.m., from Copper Mountain to Frisco at 1 a.m., from Frisco and Copper Mountain at 1:30 a.m., from Silverthorne to Keystone at 12:45 a.m. and from Keystone to Silverthorne at 1:25 a.m.

The last Boreas Pass loop bus takes off at 1:05 a.m., the last Wildernest Loop bus leaves at 12:15 a.m., and the last Silverthorne loop bus is at 12:45 a.m. For New Year’s Eve, Summit Stage will be adding additional buses to its routes to keep up with higher demand. The winter bus schedule can be viewed at summitcountyco.gov/916/winter-schedule.

Breck Free Ride services popular destinations in Breckenridge and uses eight routes plus trolley and shuttle services. Breck Free Ride is adjusting its schedule for New Year’s Eve to run later than its typical last ride at 11:15 p.m.

The final buses on the Brown, Yellow, Black and Purple A routes will depart Breck Station at 1:15 a.m., according to a Tweet from Breck Free Ride.