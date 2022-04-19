Summit Stage bus system switches to summer schedule

The Summit Stage began its operation for the summer season on Sunday, April 17.

The bus system runs routes throughout Keystone, Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne, Dillon, Blue River and Copper Mountain. It also provides routes through Boreas Pass and in Lake and Park counties.

This year, the Swan Mountain Flyer, which transports people to and from Breckenridge and Arapaho Basin Ski Area, will only operate on Saturdays and Sundays through May 30, according to the Summit Stage website.

The buses will be equipped with bike racks starting on May 1 through Oct. 31.

The summer schedule is set to run through Nov. 19 and can be accessed by visiting SummitCountyCO.gov .