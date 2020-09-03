Summit Stage extends evening hours

The Summit Stage is extending its evening hours across all bus routes, according to a news release.

The new operating hours will begin Friday, Sept. 4, and will go past 9 p.m. The following pickup times will be added to the following routes:

Frisco to Breckenridge: 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Breckenridge to Frisco: 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Boreas Pass Loop: 9:05 p.m., 10:05 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.

Frisco to Silverthorne: 10:30 p.m.

Silverthorne to Frisco: 10:15 p.m.

Silverthorne to Keystone: 10:45 p.m.

Keystone to Silverthorne: 9:25 p.m.

Silverthorne Loop: 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Wildernest Loop: 9:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Frisco to Copper: 10:30 p.m.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Summit Stage has several safety measures in place, including a 50% capacity limit on all buses as well as mask and physical distance requirements.