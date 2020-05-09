Summit Stage increases bus service in Summit, Lake and Park counties

The Summit Stage bus system offers free transportation around Summit County. This bus is pictured Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Frisco Transfer Station on Meadow Drive.

The Summit Stage will begin expanding limited bus services throughout Summit and the surrounding area next week.

On Monday, the free bus service will increase service levels along fixed travel corridors in Summit County, along with commuter routes in Lake and Park counties. The Lake County Commuter Route between Leadville and Frisco will include departures from Leadville at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., and from Frisco at 12 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. The Park County Commuter Route between Fairplay and Breckenridge will include departures from Fairplay at 6:43 a.m. and 12:43 p.m., and from Breckenridge at 12 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Modified service remains in place between Summit County corridors, including hourly service on the Frisco-Breckenridge-Boreas Pass route, the Frisco-Silverthorne-Dillon-Keystone route, and the Silverthorne-Wildernest route.

The Mountain Mobility complementary paratransit service also remains open as an application-based service with full operations daily between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Travel should be scheduled at least a day in advance by calling 970-389-1041.

In order to maintain appropriate social distancing measures, only 10 passengers are allowed on a bus at a time. Additionally, drivers and passenger over two years old will be required to wear face coverings, selected seats will be closed and passengers will be asked to enter through the rear door.

“We hope enhancing and restoring service to select travel corridors both within and outside of Summit County alleviates some of the challenges for our ridership community,” said Geoff Guthrie, Summit Stage transit operations manager. “We also appreciate everyone’s vigilance in respecting the public health safety measures aimed at keeping drivers and riders as safe as possible.”