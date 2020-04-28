Summit Stage restores limited bus service amid pandemic

A passenger talks with a Summit Stage driver at the Frisco Transfer Center on Monday. The Summit Stage began operating a limited route schedule after having suspended routes for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

The Summit Stage has returned.

After being shut down to the general public as part of the county’s COVID-19 response and related public health order, the free bus service opened back up with limited routes Monday.

The service is operating throughout three fixed travel corridors within the county, taking passengers back and forth on routes including Frisco to Breckenridge to Boreas Pass, Frisco to Silverthorne to Dillon to Keystone, and Silverthorne to Wildernest. The complimentary Mountain Mobility paratransit service will remain open to the public as an application-based service offering full operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

In accordance with the recently updated public health order, the bus service is implementing a number of safety measures to help keep patrons healthy. Each bus will be limited to fewer than 10 passengers, all drivers and passengers older than 2 will be required to wear face coverings at all times, passengers will be asked to enter and exit through the rear door, and selected seats will be closed to use.

“We hope restoring service to select travel corridors within the county alleviates some of the challenges for those who have traditionally depended on the Summit Stage for transportation,” Summit Stage Transit Supervisor Melissa Decker said in a news release. “We also appreciate everyone’s vigilance in respecting the public health safety measures aimed at keeping drivers and riders as safe as possible.”

More information about the transit service’s 2020 limited schedule is available on the Summit Stage website.