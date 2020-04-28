Summit Stage restores limited bus service amid pandemic
The Summit Stage has returned.
After being shut down to the general public as part of the county’s COVID-19 response and related public health order, the free bus service opened back up with limited routes Monday.
The service is operating throughout three fixed travel corridors within the county, taking passengers back and forth on routes including Frisco to Breckenridge to Boreas Pass, Frisco to Silverthorne to Dillon to Keystone, and Silverthorne to Wildernest. The complimentary Mountain Mobility paratransit service will remain open to the public as an application-based service offering full operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
In accordance with the recently updated public health order, the bus service is implementing a number of safety measures to help keep patrons healthy. Each bus will be limited to fewer than 10 passengers, all drivers and passengers older than 2 will be required to wear face coverings at all times, passengers will be asked to enter and exit through the rear door, and selected seats will be closed to use.
Support Local Journalism
“We hope restoring service to select travel corridors within the county alleviates some of the challenges for those who have traditionally depended on the Summit Stage for transportation,” Summit Stage Transit Supervisor Melissa Decker said in a news release. “We also appreciate everyone’s vigilance in respecting the public health safety measures aimed at keeping drivers and riders as safe as possible.”
More information about the transit service’s 2020 limited schedule is available on the Summit Stage website.
- Frisco to Breckenridge to Boreas Pass: every two hours from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Frisco to Silverthorne to Dillon to Keystone: every two hours from 6:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. daily
- Silverthorne to Wildernest: hourly from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. daily
Mountain Mobility paratransit service: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Travelers should schedule at least one day in advance by calling 970-389-1041 during business hours.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User