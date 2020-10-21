Summit Stage seeks public input in planning efforts

The Summit Stage is asking community members to fill out a short survey to assist in the service’s planning efforts for the future.

The Summit Stage released an online survey Wednesday morning meant to help the agency identify ways to adapt and change its services. The effort comes as part of the development of the Short Range Transit Plan, a guiding document meant to provide officials with an outlook on transit operations over the next five years and identify areas for improvement.

The survey is open through Nov. 19 and is available in English and Spanish at SummitStage.com.

“If you ride transit, we want to know what you like or dislike about it,” Summit County Transit Director Chris Lubbers said in a news release. “This will help us design, plan and program the next five years of transit in Summit County. We hope that you will take a few moments to click through the survey and provide your feedback.”

The Summit Stage is a free public transportation service operated by the Summit County government and funded through a voter-approved 0.75% countywide sales tax. The service provides nearly 2 million passenger trips a year.