Summit Stage set to unveil new electric buses Monday

The Summit Stage is set to cut the ribbon on the county's first three Proterra electric buses.

Photo from Summit County

The Summit Stage is set to unveil three new electric buses into its fleet next week.

On Monday, the Summit Stage will be hosting an invite-only ribbon cutting at the Transit Administration Building in Frisco to introduce the new buses. The free transit service purchased the new Proterra buses earlier this year thanks to a combination of federal and state grants, and local matching funds.

“Our aging transit buses drive a lot of miles, burn a lot of diesel, create a lot of emissions, and require a lot of maintenance over their lifespan,” said Transit Director Chris Lubbers, in a release. “That’s why purchasing electric buses is a win-win for climate action and transit operations. Electric buses are simply better than diesel because of reduced emissions, lower fuel costs, less maintenance, and improved drivability on mountain roads.”

Summit County’s 2019 Climate Action Plan shows that about a third of the county’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, and the plan lists both pushing for an increase in electric vehicles and public transit usage as priorities.

“Transportation is the number one source of emissions in Colorado today, and we have to do something about it,” said Michael Wurzel, the county’s sustainability coordinator. “It is imperative we rapidly transition our fleet to low emission, electric vehicles to lower carbon pollution. These buses represent Summit County’ first big step in that direction.”