Summit Stage to expand bus services

Passengers wearing face masks depart from a Summit Stage bus at the Frisco Transfer Center on May 12.

Summit Stage plans to increase service starting Monday, June 8, to major routes within Summit County and commuter routes to Park and Lake counties. The transit system also will continue service to Blue River and Copper Mountain starting June 8.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be departures every half hour on the following routes: Frisco to Breckenridge, Boreas Pass Loop, Breckenridge to Frisco, Frisco to Silverthorne, Silverthorne to Keystone, Keystone to Silverthorne, and Silverthorne to Frisco.

The Lake County Link route will offer Leadville departures at 5:20 a.m., 7 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. and Frisco departures at noon, 4 p.m., 5:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The Park County route will offer Fairplay departures at 6:43 a.m., 7:43 a.m. and 12:43 p.m. and Breckenridge departures at noon, 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The Blue River route will offer Blue River departures at Quandary Road at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and Breckenridge departures at 5:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Safety measure on the Summit Stage to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 include limiting the number of passengers per bus to less than 10, requiring passengers older than 2 to wear facial coverings, and closing certain seats to use.