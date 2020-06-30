Summit Stage to increase bus capacity to 50%

Two riders wait for a Summit Stage bus to depart June 25. The buses currently have a limit of 10 people at a time, but that will change to 50% on July 1.

Libby Stanford / estanford@summitdaily.com

The Summit Stage bus system will increase the number of allowable riders on its buses from 10 passengers per bus to 50% of bus capacity beginning Wednesday, July 1, when the latest public health order takes effect.

A typical 40-foot bus carries about 60 passengers, so the new limit will be about 30 passengers. Smaller buses will follow the same 50% limit.

All riders ages 3 and older must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth as well as follow physical distancing requirements when possible. Members of the same household can sit together.

More information, including bus schedules, is available at SummitStage.com.