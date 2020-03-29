Summit Stage to offer transport for critical needs

The Summit Stage bus system will offer public transit services for critical needs starting Monday. Services will be made on a reservation-only basis.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Summit Stage is offering a public transit service for critical needs starting Monday, March 30. The service will be on a reservation-only basis and is to comply with the state’s amended public health order, which allows public transport to be used for “performing necessary activities or to travel to and from work to operate critical businesses or maintain critical governmental functions.” This new service was announced on Summit County’s website.

Nonemergent — yet critical — doctor’s appointments, medication, groceries and employees serving in essential sectors of the workforce qualify as critical needs. The number of passengers will be limited to maintain social distancing.

Hours of operation are seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make a transit reservation, call 970-668-0999. All reservation requests will be screened to ensure that transportation qualifies as critical and is in compliance with the desired outcomes of the public health order. Reservations should be made 24 hours in advance but some same day service may be available, according to the blog post.