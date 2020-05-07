Summit State of the River to be presented virtually
DILLON — The Summit State of the River, which is typically a community event, will be presented through a Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 and will address current conditions and issues within the Blue and Colorado River watersheds. The webinar, hosted by the Colorado River District and the Blue River Watershed Group, is free to watch but registration is required and can be done at Bit.ly/SummitSOR. A recording of the event will be emailed to anyone who registered after the webinar is over.
The webinar will include presentations on the summer water forecasts for the local rivers and reservoirs, updates on Summit County reservoirs, Summit County’s role in shortages in the Colorado River Basin and transmountain diversions. There will also be information on how Summit County residents can participate in Blue River planning efforts.
