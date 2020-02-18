Summit students named to academic lists at respective schools
- Claire Svoboda of Breckenridge was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2019 fall semester. The list recognizes students who rank in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division. Svoboda is majoring in international studies, and global and intercultural studies.
- Brittany A Humphreys of Dillon was named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama for fall 2019. The list includes students with an academic record of 4.0.
