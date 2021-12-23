Summit swim and dive dominates at Summit Invite

Taylor Wass swims to third place in her heat and a 16th overall finish in the 50-yard freestyle event during the Summit Invite swim and dive meet at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Dec. 17.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

On Dec. 17, the Summit High School swim and dive team hosted the Summit Invite, which brought competition from two other Western Slope teams in Aspen and Moffat County high schools.

The Tigers dominated the 12-event competition with most of the Summit talent topping each event.

The meet started off with the 200-yard medley relay, which was won by a Summit team made up of Izzy Rowe, Avey Riberdy, Abby Anderson and Olivia Lyman. The team finished the medley in 2 minutes and 9.39 seconds to start the meet off strong by scoring 14 points for the Tigers.

Senior Marin Ward raced the 200-yard freestyle in the pool by herself, easily giving her team an automatic 7 points. Ward covered the distance in 2:45.06.

Perhaps most impressive was the Tigers performance in the 50-yard freestyle race, in which the team swept the top seven to capture all available 22 points in the event. Leading the way was Lyman, a freshman, who finished the race in 28.18 seconds dipping under her seed time of 28.58.

Lyman would be joined by Rowe, Kaslo Bocksch, Charlotte Hudnut, Pelham Wagenseil, Ashlyn Mullaly and Sam Hessel.

Other impressive performances from the Tigers included senior Stephanie Horvath in the 1-meter dive and the team effort in the 100-yard freestyle.

Horvath placed first in the 1-meter dive with 217.27 points to continue to run up the score against Aspen and Moffat.

Stephanie Horvath performs a back somersault pike dive during the Summit Invite swim and dive meet at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Dec. 17.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

What really sealed the team title for the Tigers, however, was the one-through-seven placing of the Tigers swimmers in the 100-yard freestyle race. Anderson placed first in 1:02.97 followed by Ashley Leidal, Hudnut, Emily Carisch, Bocksch, Riberdy and Mullaly.

The performances from the Tigers were enough to win the home meet by 106 points, scoring 165 to Aspen’s 59. Moffat placed third with 18 points.

The Tigers will have to wait a while until they are back in the pool as they will not compete until after the new year on Jan. 6-7 at the Mustang Invite in Thornton.