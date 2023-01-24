Summit swim and dive finishes slate of home meets on a high note

The Summit swim and dive team honors its seniors at the conclusion of its dual meet against Conifer High School on Monday, Jan. 23 at Summit High School.

Jenny Wischmeyer/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School swim and dive team could not have concluded its slate of home meets on a higher note.

In a span of three days, the Summit swim and dive team had its final two home meets of the season — the Summit Invite on Saturday, Jan. 21, and the Summit versus Conifer High School dual meet on Monday, Jan. 23.

In both competitions, Summit powered its way to team victories and looks fully prepared for the conference meet in Grand Junction.

It was on Saturday that the Summit swim and dive team had one of its best performances of the season, defeating a dominant Glenwood Springs High School swim and dive squad by nearly 20 points and notching several individual wins.

Summit’s success over Glenwood Springs started in the 200-yard medley relay when Izzy Rowe, Allie Koonce, Aila Harmala and Olivia Lyman helped Summit place second out of 10 relay teams with a time of 2 minutes, 7.82 seconds. Summit defeated Glenwood Springs in third place by half a second in order to earn a total of 34 points.

In the 200-yard freestyle race, Harmala, Rowe and Kaslo Bocksch all recorded finishes within the top 10. Bocksch had the top finish in third place while Harmala placed fifth and Rowe followed in sixth.

Summit’s first individual victory of the day occurred in the 50-yard freestyle race where Lyman swam to a time of 26.52 seconds to defeat Glenwood Springs’ Anna Thornton by a little under a second.

Bocksch tallied her second top-10 finish of the competition by finishing in sixth place while Hannah Crowe rounded out the top 10 in ninth place.

Lyman doubled back to win the 100-yard freestyle race in a time of 1:01.69 and was hastily followed by Koonce in second with a time of 1:02.71. Izzy Rolfe placed fourth, and Maggie Barggren placed ninth.

On the diving board, Summit’s Holly Visser dominated the 1-meter dive competition. Visser scored 138.75 points to win the event by over 25 points to score an additional 20 points for the Tigers.

Rounding out the performances at the Summit Invite was Rowe placing second in the 500-yard freestyle race and Crowe placing third in the 100-yard backstroke.

The Summit swim and dive team combined for a total of 597 points to be crowned champions of the Summit Invite swim and dive meet. Glenwood Springs placed second with 580 points while Grand Junction High School finished in third with 516 points.

“It honestly felt great,” Rowe said of defeating Glenwood and other competitive teams. “I feel like everyone on the team worked really hard and have been putting in a lot of effort this season.”

At the Summit versus Conifer dual meet on Monday, Jan. 23, the Summit swim and dive team honored its seniors while winning another meet in front of the team’s families and friends.

Six straight event victories helped Summit win its second meet in three days. The Tigers recorded wins in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard individual medley, the 50-yard freestyle, the 1-meter dive and the 100-yard butterfly.

Through those six events alone, Summit garnered 96 points to pull ahead of Conifer in the first half of the competition.

“A lot of our hard work is paying off, and it feels great to get home wins,” Rowe said. “Swimming at our home pool is really hard, and realizing that we can actually do really well at our pool was a real accomplishment.”

Ashley Leidal had one of the best performances of the meet, swimming to three wins in the four events she competed in. Leidal won the 200-yard freestyle, the 500-yard freestyle and helped her team to a first- and second-place finishes in the 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relays.

Summit defeated Conifer 169-101.

The Summit swim and dive team will conclude the season with a meet in Aspen on Friday, Jan. 27, before making the final preparations for the Western Slope Conference meet in Grand Junction from Feb. 3-4.

At conference, Summit will face many formidable swim and dive programs including Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Durango and Gunnison.

“This week (at Aspen,) we are really trying to get some good times for everybody and to push ourselves,” Rowe said. “Going into conference, I think everyone is excited to be a whole team, go travel together and hopefully swim fast because the Colorado Mesa pool is crazy.”

Following conference, those qualified for state will compete at the Class 3A State meet at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton from Feb. 10-11.