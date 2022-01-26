Summit swim and dive takes 2nd at Lady Tiger Invite on senior night

Summit High School’s 13 swim and dive team seniors are pictured at the Lady Tiger Invite on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Tigers placed second out of three teams at their last home invite of the season.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Summit High School swim and dive team hosted its final home meet of the season as Glenwood Springs and Fruita Monument traveled to Summit County to compete at the Lady Tiger Invite.

The Lady Tiger Invite also served as the the team’s senior night, and Summit’s 13 seniors were honored throughout the duration of the meet.

Head coach Jenny Wischmeyer said the group of seniors has provided a core of hard work and leadership that will be missed next season.

“I feel like they have really worked together as a group to get things done and set a good example for all the other girls on the team,” Wischmeyer said. “It’s been a couple hard years for them, so I am proud that they have risen to the challenge and had a good senior season.”

The Tigers competed well from the opening event in the 200-yard medley relay, in which Summit placed third out of the 12 competing relay teams. The Summit team consisted of Izzy Rowe, Allison Koonce, Aila Harmala and senior Abby Anderson. The relay finished in a time of 2 minutes, 13.45 seconds.

The Tigers also stood out in the 50-yard freestyle race, which is notoriously one of their best events across the roster. The Tigers placed five girls in the top 10, which was more than both Fruita and Glenwood.

Olivia Lyman led the charge for the Tigers, placing fourth in 28 seconds. Lyman swam and played basketball as both events took place at Summit High School on Saturday afternoon. Lyman was followed by Anderson in fifth, Rowe in sixth, Kaslo Bocksch in seventh and Charlotte Hudnut in 10th.

The Tigers also showed their freestyle depth in the 100-yard freestyle race, in which they put six girls in the top 10. This time, the Tigers pack was led by Koonce, who finished in fourth place in a time of 1:04.89. She was followed by Lyman in sixth, senior Marin Ward with a personal best time in seventh, Bocksch in eighth, Hudnut in ninth and senior Emily Carisch with a personal best time in 10th.

The freestyle performances by Summit gave the team a combined 148 points to help it in the team rankings.

These points were combined with the 20 that were scored by senior Summit diver Stephanie Horvath, who continues to hone her skills on the diving board. She has won her past three diving competitions in a row.

Horvath faced no other competition at the Lady Tiger Invite but received 208.90 points on her series of dives.

“Horvath has really set a great example for all the underclassmen divers,” Wischmeyer said. “They admire her and her work ethic and mindset.”

The Tigers also saw solid performances from the 100-yard backstroke, where once again they were able to put numerous girls within the top 10.

Rowe was the front-runner for the Tigers in this race, and she was able to peg down a third-place finish with a time of 1:10.84. Rowe proceeded Pelham Wagenseil in sixth, Carisch in seventh, Anna Garvert in eighth and senior Lily Airey in ninth.

The Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay teams also scored a combined 128 points, with the top relay finishing in second in a time of 2:02.53.

The Tigers placed second out of the three teams, scoring a combined 663 points. Glenwood took home the team title scoring 712 points while Fruita took third with 338 points.

Summit will have its last invite of the season Friday, Jan. 28, as it travels to Aspen High School to compete in a six-team swim meet. After that, the Tigers will prepare for the Western Slope League meet and state.

“Aspen will be a really big meet, and we always like to swim at Aspen because I think of it as the ski town versus the ski town,” Wischmeyer said.