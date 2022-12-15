Summit swim and dive team gets first victory of the season in Gunnison

Aila Harmala competes in the 100-yard butterfly event during the Summit Invite swim and dive meet at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Dec. 17, 2021. Summit High School recently placed first at the 2022 Gunnison Cowboy Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School swim and dive team won its first swim meet of the season on Saturday, Dec. 10, scoring a combined 61 points to win the Gunnison Cowboy Invite.

The Tigers were led by powerful relay teams as well as individual swimmers and divers.

Summit placed second in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in a time of 2:06.51 to score 4 points. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Summit won in a time of 1:56.85 to beat Salida High School by close to five seconds.

Following the success of the relay teams, Kaslo Bocksch placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:16.98. Additionally, in the 20-yard freestyle race, Alila Harmala placed fourth place in a time of 2:21.80 to score 2 points for her team.

Summit once again showed it has depth in the short freestyle races as the Tigers put nine swimmers in the top 10 of the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. Olivia Lyman was crowned the champion in both events, while Bocksch placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and Alli Koonce placed second in the 100-yard freestyle race. Hannah Crowe placed fifth overall in the 50-yard freestyle, and Pelham Wagenseil placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

The Summit High School swim and dive team will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 16, when it hosts a swim meet at Summit High School. Events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.