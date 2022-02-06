Summit swim and dive team places fifth at league meet

The Summit High School Tigers host Aspen and Moffat at the Summit Invite swim and dive meet at Summit High School in Breckenridge Dec. 17.

The Summit High School swim and dive team came ready to compete on the second day of the Southwest Conference league meet Saturday, Feb. 5.

At Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, the final day of the league meet got underway with the 200-yard medley relay. The Tigers had two qualified teams, and the top team placed seventh out of 16 total relays with a time of 2:04.59.

The 400-yard relay had the highest finish among the Tiger teams, as they placed in sixth with a time of 4:07.04.

In the individual events, Summit’s Ashley Leidal, Allison Koonce and Izzy Rowe all swam well in the 200-yard individual medley. Leidal placed seventh with a time of 2:26.73, while Koonce placed 11th with a time of 2:31.43. Rowe placed right behind Koonce in 12th with a time of 2:34.88.

The best individual performance of the meet from a Summit swimmer came from Olivia Lyman, who finished in fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.69 seconds.

Abby Anderson and Kaslo Bocksch also competed in the 50-yard freestyle race. Anderson finished in 11th while Bocksch finished in 12th.

Anderson and Lyman were also in the 100-yard freestyle, where Anderson finished in eighth place while Lyman finished in 12th while dropping a few fractions of a second off her prelim time.

In the longest event in the pool, the 500-yard freestyle, Leidal led the way, finishing in eighth place with a time of 5:53.80. Ledial was followed by Marin Ward in 11th and Charlotte Hudnut in 14th.

Avey Riberdy rounded out the individual events, placing 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke. She shaved two seconds off her best time to qualify for the state meet as a senior.

“One of my favorite performances of the whole night is Avey Riberdy qualifying for the 100 breaststroke,” head coach Jenny Wischmeyer said. “She’s a senior first of all, and that was literally her last race, and she dropped two and half seconds to make the state time.”

Staphanie Horvath continued her path of success this season as she finished as the league runner-up in the one-meter dive, finishing in second place with a score of 428.95 points.

Horvath was only beat out by Alexis Behn of of Durango, who scored 460.40 points.

The Tigers scored a combined 240.5 points as a team throughout their individual and relay events, which was enough for them to place fifth out of 11 Western Slope teams at the Southwest Conference league meet.

According to Wischmeyer, this is the highest-place finish by the team in several years. Summit finished behind Fruita Monument High School in fourth, who scored 313 points.

“We swam so well, like 95% of my girls, I think, swam best times and we finished fifth in the conference,” Wischmeyer said. “I don’t think we have finished fifth, like ever since I have been there, so that’s awesome.”

The Colorado state swim and dive meet will take place next weekend from Friday, Feb. 11 through Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thorton.

Summit gained experience in this pool earlier in the season when they competed at the Mustang Invite Jan. 6-7.

“I want to emphasize how well the seniors did,” Wischmeyer said. “I am going into next week really excited to see what they can do and I am really, really proud of them.”