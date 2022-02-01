Summit swim and dive team takes 2nd at Aspen invite

The Summit High School swim and dive team is reaching its peak form at the right time as it placed second at the Aspen Invitational on Friday, Jan. 28, against some of the competition it will face at the Western Slope league meet this upcoming weekend.

The Tigers team faced five other area teams at the Aspen Invite and only lost to the highly talented Glenwood Springs Demons swim program, scoring 179 points to beat Aspen in third place by 37 points.

The Tigers scored those 179 points across 11 events, with a whopping 38 points coming from the 400-freestyle relay race. The Tigers had two relay teams compete in the event with one finishing third, while the other finished in fifth.

The Tigers also scored a fair amount of points in the 200-yard freestyle relay, in which they were able to collect 24 points off four relays. Three relays finished within the top 10 in sixth, seventh and 10th while the other finished in 11th.

In terms of individual events, the Tigers also had some noteworthy performances. In the 200-yard individual medley, the Tigers scored 20 combined points, with four swimmers finishing in the top 10.

Ashley Leidal finished in fourth place with a time of 2 minutes and 34.65 seconds, followed by Izzy Rowe in fifth with a time of 2:40.91. Avey Riberdy and Ashlyn Mullaly finished in seventh and ninth, respectively.

Olivia Lyman is another Tigers swimmer who seems to be getting into peak form before the league and state swim meet. She was able to have two second-place finishes while in Aspen.

In the 50-yard freestyle race, Lyman finished in a blazing 26.81 seconds, which was almost a full second ahead of third place. Abby Anderson also was able to finish in the top 10, landing in 10th in 29.68 seconds.

In the 100-yard freestyle race, Lyman once again put the fitness she has accumulated throughout the season on display as she finished the race in 1:01.31, improving her time by 4 seconds from the week prior.

Marin Ward finished within the top 10 swimmers in seventh, narrowly improving her time from the week prior.

The Tigers will now reduce their training load as they prepare to compete at the Western Slope league meet Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, at Colorado Mesa University, where they will face 10 other Western Slope teams. The action will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday.