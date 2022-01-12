Summit swim and dive wins dual meet against Conifer

Ashlyn Mullaly dives over teammate Logan Reid to start the second leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay event during the Summit Invite swim and dive meet at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Dec. 17, 2021.

John Hanson/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School swim and dive team hosted the Conifer Lobos at a dual meet Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The Summit stands in the aquatic center were packed with family, friends and other Summit High athletes coming out to show their support for the Tigers swim and dive team, which is led by head coach Jenny Wischmeyer.

“The girls love swimming on their home turf,” Wischmeyer said. “It’s actually kind of hard to get people to come up here because it is at 9,100 feet, so Conifer is always a good team that comes up for a dual meet.”

The Tigers put on display the vast majority of their large 47-girl roster, allowing everyone to get a chance to swim in their respective event or relay.

The team competed well against the visiting Lobos as the Tigers garnered a good amount of points in every event they entered.

Perhaps the first noteworthy performance of the meet came from star freshman Olivia Lyman, who was able to swim to a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle. Lyman finished the race in 28.04 seconds, just 0.03 ahead of Conifer’s Sage Swegle in second place. Senior Abby Anderson finished in third with a time of 28.89, going under her seed time of 29.35.

The next major performance of the meet for the Tigers came from senior Stephanie Horvath on the diving board. She competed in the 1-meter dive and put together near perfect dives in order to score 222.45 points and qualify to the state swim and dive meet.

Avey Riberdy dives in to start her second-place swim in the 100-yard breaststroke event during the Summit Invite swim and dive meet at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Dec. 17, 2021.

John Hanson/Courtesy

Horvath finished first overall in the meet with Conifer’s Paige Naku, finishing in second with 199.95 points.

“I think the biggest story of the night is that Stephanie made state,” Wischmeyer said. “I don’t think we have had a diver make state in a long time. Her making state and making it by a lot was really exciting.”

Horvath had to score at least 180 points at two meets in order to make it to state. Horvath scored 217 at a meet in December and 222 on Tuesday night in order to easily make it to the state dive meet.

Wischmeyer said Horvath’s success is in large part because of dive coach Fred Skillern, who has retired in Summit County and decided to coach the Summit divers.

The swimming action at the meet returned with the Tigers dominating in the 100-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 100-yard race, Summit swept places one through four with junior Allison Koonce leading the charge to finish in first with a time of 1:04.73.

Koonce was followed by teammates Izzy Rowe, Marin Ward and Ashlyn Mullaly.

For Ashley Leidal, the 500-yard freestyle race was hers from the opening 25 yards as she swam way out in front of everyone else to win the event in a time of 6:06.63, just 7 seconds behind her seed time despite being in a league of her own.

Conifer’s Swegle finished over a minute later in second with a time of 7:12.32.

In terms of relays, the Tigers team was most dominant in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the Tigers scored points with five different relays in order to combine for 46.

A relay team comprised of Aila Harmala, Lyman, Leidal and Anderson took first finishing in 1:57.73. They were followed by another relay team composed of Logan Reid, Avey Riberdy, Mullaly and Koonce, which finished in 2:03.75.

Summit’s talent and depth ultimately gave it the win in the dual meet against Conifer, scoring 231 points as a team to the Lobos’ 147 points.

“This week is a huge week with three meets in one week,” Wischmeyer said. “Just learning how to swim tired and swimming through that pain and building their stamina up so when it is time to taper, they will go really fast.”

The Tigers will now prepare for a swim and dive meet that will feature nine-plus teams at Colorado Mesa University on Saturday, Jan. 15.

It will be the second opportunity for the team to feel the competitive atmosphere at Colorado Mesa, which will also serve as the host for the Western Slope League meet in a couple of weeks.