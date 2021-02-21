Summit swimmer Leidel wins 500-yard freestyle in Glenwood

Members of the Summit High School swim team pose for a physically-distanced photo together in January ahead of the winter season.

Photo from Jenny Wischmeyer

The Summit High School swim and dive team finished in third place out of four schools at Friday’s Glenwood Springs High School Invitational meet at the Glenwood Community Center.

Tigers swimmer Ashley Leidel won the 500-yard freestyle with the fastest time of seven swimmers at 6:04.87. Tigers head coach Jenny Wischmeyer said the freshman’s time, which shaved off six seconds from last weekend, has her in great contention for the 3A state meet slated for March 13 in Thornton.

Wischmeyer also highlighted senior Taylor Lee for her consistency in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle as she hopes to be in the top 20 for the 3A state meet. On Friday, Lee registered a seventh-place time of 28.90 in the 50 freestyle in a 29-swimmer race. In the 100 freestyle, Lee raced to 12th place in the 25-swimmer race with a time of 1:03.92, just ahead of Tiger teammate Karlyn Frazier in 13th place (1:04.91).

Wischmeyer said the team’s freestyle relays continue to time in the top 20 statewide, which would bode well for the team heading into the Western Slope League conference meet on March 5 — the next swim meet on the schedule for Summit. On Friday, Summit’s best relay came in the 400-yard freestyle, with a third-place finish and time of 4:18.15 in a nine-team race. Leidel, Frazier, Lee and Abby Anderson swam the relay for the Tigers.

Wischmeyer is hopeful Anderson, a junior, will qualify for state with her recent fast times in the 100-yard freestyle. On Friday, Anderson raced to eighth place of 25 swimmers in the event with a time of 1:02.80.

The Tigers’ divers will be the only members of the team to compete at a dive-only meet Tuesday in Gunnison. On Friday, Summit’s Stephanie Horvath was the team’s top-scoring diver with a 253.55 on the one-meter platform in an 11-diver competition.