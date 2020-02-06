Summit teachers, school district reach agreement on 4A funds

The Summit County Education Association and the Summit School District reached an agreement Monday about how 4A funds would be spent, according to a news release from the teachers union.

More than 98% of teachers voted to take less money in order to secure raises for support staff and special service providers, who offer mental health support to students, including counselors, school psychologists, school nurses and others, according to the release.

Teachers and special service providers will receive a raise of $1,180.00 (an average of about 2%) and classified staff will get a 3.25% raise. The negotiations led to the doubling of raises for mental health staff, according to the Education Association.

The news follows the announcement Jan. 25 that more money from 4A would be diverted toward support staff than administration and exempt staff than initially proposed. It is effectively a compromise with the district’s teachers who had walked away from their own 4A-backed pay raise in protest of the previous equivalent raises to both administration and support staff.

In December, the association issued a statement expressing “disappointment” with the district about the allocation of funds meant for teacher recruitment and student mental health services. Voters in Summit County passed Measure 4A in November to divert funds meant to pay for full-day kindergarten toward teacher pay and behavioral health services for students. The measure passed overwhelmingly with 70% support.