Summit teen takes state in 2 motocross events

Tayteum Aschan poses with her bikes Sept. 19 at IMI Motorsports Complex in Dacono.

Trish Wipprecht Aschan/Courtesy photo

On Oct. 3, Tayteum Aschan of Breckenridge became a state champion in two motocross events while competing at Sweney Cycle Park in Brush.

What makes this state championship performance even more impressive is that Tayteum is only 14 years old, a Summit High School freshman who raced significantly older competition in the girls senior and women’s class races.

“Last year was my first year racing, and I took second at state,” Tayteum said. “So this year, I pushed harder in my training so I wouldn’t place second again. It felt nice to win state, and I was amazed at the end of the season as it ended up being close.”

Tayteum won by three points in both classes while riding her 2020 Husqvarna 105, a much less powerful bike than that of her competitors at 10 horsepower. Tayteum said the women she rode against were on 250 or 450 cubic capacity bikes — or about 17 to 30 horsepower — making it much harder for her to keep up.

“They have way more power. They often fly by me,” Tayteum said. “Just for them to have that much more power than me and for me to still come out on top, it’s kind of hard to believe.”

Tayteum said she has been riding since she was 9 years old and got introduced to the sport through her family’s love for motocross.

“My dad used to ride when he was younger, and we all got bikes growing up, so we would go out as a family just free-riding,” Tayteum said.

Tayteum Aschan stands with her plaques after winning two races at the 2021 state championships at Sweney Cycle Park in early October.

Trish Wipprecht Aschan/Courtesy photo

Tayteum eventually fell in love with motocross racing and quickly earned the nickname “Seabiscuit” from one of her coaches, Bobby Fitch, who used to be a professional motocross racer.

“I love the sport so much and have a heart for it,” Tayteum said. “Like Seabiscuit, no one thought anything big was going to come of anything, but it did because of how hard I keep pushing and trying.”

Tayteum trains with Fitch’s family and thanks them for a lot of the success she has seen in the sport so far. With performances on the track this season and last season, Tayteum has already signed 10 sponsors.

“She is much better than (the Fitches) thought she could be just due to Tayteum’s natural talent and training from the Fitches,” Tayteum’s dad, Shane Aschan, said.

Tayteum hopes to continue her winning ways on the motocross track next year when she competes in the women’s A class. She will then be training hard throughout the season in order to qualify to go to the Super Bowl of motocross racing: the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“Loretta is the top of the line for amateur riders,” Tayteum said. “It can’t get much better than Loretta as they only take the top six in each class.”

Aschan said she has the potential to make it to nationals.

“She went down at a motocross national qualifying meet in Texas last year and caught back up to still get seventh,” Aschan said. “So for her to go down and still only miss nationals by a spot points to Tayteum’s potential.”

Tayteum’s love for the sport goes beyond first-place finishes, state championships and endorsements.

“I really enjoy the broader motocross community,” Tayteum said. ”From the people I train with, the people who support me, or all the little girls I help who now look up to me — I love it.”