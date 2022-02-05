Summit Tiger Alpine ski team dazzles competition at final home meet of the season

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Kristiana Stoyanova competes in slalom during a ski competition at Copper Mountain on Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly / For Summit Daily News

The Summit High School Alpine ski team had their last home meet of the season Friday, Feb. 4, when the team competed in a grand slalom race at Keystone Resort.

The team was without several of their athletes as many chose to compete for their club Alpine ski teams at another Alpine race.

The Tigers that did compete at Keystone Resort did not disappoint though as both the girls and boys teams were able to place individuals within the top five.

Junior Michael Cheek led the boys team as he finished within the top three, notching a third-place finish in a combined time of 1:26.84. Cheek’s fastest run of the day was on his first run when he completed the course in 42.82 seconds.

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Gavin Masters competes in slalom during a ski competition at Copper Mountain on Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly / For Summit Daily News

Cheek was followed by Gavin Masters in fifth, Jackson Campbell in 10th, Evan Strugis in 13th and Kevin Reddell in 20th, rounding out the top 25.

On the girls side, sophomore Luci Brady was the front runner for the Tigers as she placed third overall with a combined time of 1:29.91 and a top run time of 44.64 seconds on her first run of the day. Brady was followed by star freshman Kristiana Stoyanova in fifth with a combined time of 1:31.58.

Additionally, Victoria Uglyar finished in eighth, Lucia Hoffman in 21st and Sadie Slahetka in 25th.

The Summit Alpine ski team will now prepare to compete at Beaver Creek in a slalom race Friday, Feb. 11. After Beaver Creek, the team will compete at the 2022 Colorado state skiing championships, Feb. 17-18, at Winter Park Resort.