Summit Tiger Nordic skiers starts season off strong, boys place 1st, girls 2nd at Mount Massive Golf Course

Ella Hagen competes at the Mount Massive Golf Course in Leadville Friday, Jan. 14. Hagen placed fifth overall and helped the team place second as a team.

Eva Hagen/Courtesy photo

The Summit Nordic ski team had their first ski meet of the season at Mount Massive Golf Course in Leadville Friday, Jan. 14.

Both the Summit High School boys and girls competed in a 5.7-kilometer, skate-style race after their first meet was canceled last week.

On the boys side, Kai Oppito lead the way for the Tigers team, placing second behind Eagle Valley’s Ferguson St. John. Oppito finished the course in 16 minutes and 48.8 seconds.

Oppito was followed by Roan Varble in third, Brody Henning in seventh and Jonah Mocatta in ninth to place four boys in the top 10. The team won the meet with 171 points, beating Eagle Valley by two.

On the girls side, freshman Ella Hagen raced strong to place fifth in a time of 20:33.4, scoring 57 points for the team.

Hagen was closely followed by Sophia Bertonneau in sixth, Liliane Zygulski in seventh, Niamh Nelson in ninth and Autumn Alcock rounding out the top 10.

Sophia Bertonneau skies at the Mount Massive Golf Course Friday, Jan, 14. Bertonneau placed sixth in order to help the team place second overall.

Eva Hagen/Courtesy photo

The Summit girls Nordic ski team placed second, scoring 168 points, behind a tough Lake County team that scored 177.

“I think it went pretty well,” head coach Eva Hagen said. “The course at Leadville is super flat, it is definitely a strength course because there are no undulations so you just don’t get to race. Overall I was pretty pleased with everyone’s performance.”

The Summit High School Nordic teams will compete again on Friday, Jan. 21, when they take to the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge for a skate-style race as their first state qualifying race of the year. The meet is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.