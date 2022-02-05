Summit Tiger swim and dive team qualifies 11 individuals and six relays for finals at first day of league meet

Charlotte Hudnut anchors the 400-yard freestyle relay for the Tigers during the Summit Invite swim and dive meet held at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Dec.17, 2021.



The Summit High School swim and dive team got off to a great start at the 2022 Western Slope League meet in Grand Junction on Friday, Feb. 4. They were able to qualify six relays and 11 swimmers in eight different individual events for finals, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Ashley Leidal had one of the best performances of the first day as she was able to notch a sixth place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and a seventh place finish in the 500-yard freestyle race.

Leidal will be joined by Marin Ward and Charlotte Hudnut in the 500-yard freestyle as they were able to place 11th and 14th, respectively.

Leidal was also part of two relays, both of which qualified for finals. Leidal did her part in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays, which both placed seventh overall.

Senior Abby Anderson also had a day in the pool as she helped qualify the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays, as well as qualifying in two individual events.

Anderson qualified in the 50-yard freestyle by finishing in 10th and the 100-yard freestyle by placing eighth.

Olivia Lyman had the top finish for the Tigers in the 50-yard freestyle as she finished in eighth place to advance to the finals. Lyman will also compete in two relays and the 100-yard freestyle as she placed 14th in qualifiers.

Izzy Rowe qualified for finals in two individual events and two relays. Rowe tied for the best overall finish for Summit as she placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Swimming finals will take place all day Saturday, Feb. 5, with competition starting at noon. Stephanie Horvath will also highlight the diving competition, she is seeded seventh overall.