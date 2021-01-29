Summit Tigers Alpine girls win Copper slalom, Keystone giant slalom

Camille Thompson races for Summit High School in the Loveland Valley slalom race on Feb. 14, 2020. Thompson helped lead the Tigers to season-opening girls team wins at Copper Mountain and Keystone resorts this week to begin the 2021 season.

Photo by Liz Copan / From Summit Daily archives

The Snyder sisters led the Summit High varsity girls Alpine ski team to back-to-back wins on home snow this week.

Junior Olyvia Snyder picked up where she left during the 2020 high school season, as the 2020 slalom state champion won the Copper Mountain slalom competition on Wednesday, ahead of fellow Tiger teammates Paige Peterson (third place) and Victoria Uglyar (seventh). Tiger Jenna Sheldon raced well and was in second place but straddled the last gate in one of her runs and was disqualified.

Snyder’s showing led the Tigers to a victory over rival Aspen, who finished in second place.

For the boys competition, Aspen placed first, while the Tigers boys finished third led by Jackson Campbell (ninth). Summit head coach Karl Barth said the boys skied well but suffered some DNF and disqualification issues which affected Michael Cheek and Gavin Masters on a very long and challenge 60-plus gate slalom course.

On Thursday at Keystone, the Tigers girls won the season-opening giant slalom as Olivia Snyder’s younger sister and first-year Tiger Ella Snyder bested her older sister for first place. Behind the first and second-place Snyders were Tiger skiers Camille Thompson (fourth), Sheldon (fifth), Lucy Brady (sixth) and Uglyar (seventh).

The Tigers boys were edged out by a single point by meet winner Nederland, Summit was led by Campbell (second), Masters (third) and Wyatt Huston (seventh). Barth was proud of the team’s performance, including a great effort by Keaton Smith in 12th place.

Summit will next race Friday, Feb. 5 in another giant slalom at Keystone.