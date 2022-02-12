Summit Tigers Alpine ski team places 1st and 2nd at Beaver Creek ahead of state ski meet

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Michael Cheek competes in slalom at Copper Mountain Resort on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School Alpine ski team competed in their last ski race Friday, Feb. 11, at Beaver Creek Ski Resort ahead of the 2022 Colorado High School State Championships.

The Tigers competed in one final slalom race in order to get last-minute qualifiers to the state meet, which will take place at Winter Park Ski Resort from Feb. 17-18 with athletes competing in both the slalom and giant slalom.

At Beaver Creek, the Summit Tiger girls Alpine ski team showed why they are viewed highly by the rest of the state, as several members of the team placed within the top 10.

The Snyder sisters led the way for the Tigers with senior Olyvia Snyder placing first and her younger, sophomore sister, Ella, placing second.

Olyvia finished the race in a combined time of 1:24.69 with her second run being the fastest in 40.48 seconds.

Ella finished in a combined time of 1:27.35 with her top run time also occurring on her second run when she recorded a 41.48.

Following the Snyder sisters for the Tigers was Paige Peterson in fourth, Luci Brady in sixth, Kristian Stoyanova in eighth, and Victoria Uglyar in 13th.

The Snyder sisters and Peterson’s tight finish scored for the team meaning the Summit girls once again won a meet title at Beaver Creek.

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Sadie Slahetka competes in slalom during a ski competition at Copper Mountain on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly/ For Summit Daily News

The boys also raced well at Beaver Creek challenging the stacked Battle Mountain Alpine ski team. Michael Cheek led the way for the Tigers as he placed third overall with a combined time of 1:25.82.

Cheek was followed by Gavin Masters in seventh place, who finished in a combined time of 1:29.46.

Masters was followed by Kevin Reddell in 21st place, Liam Dalzell in 25th, Emmett Dalzell in 29th, and Rylan Simonton rounded out the Tigers top six skiers in 32nd.

The boys team placed second behind Battle Mountain, which placed seven skiers in the top 10.

Along with the teams placing high at the meet and having several athletes within the top 10, head coach Karl Barth said it was fun to see the younger athletes compete at their last meet of the season.

“It was cool to see some of the young kids who have been working all year and all their improvement in their last race,” Barth said.

At the conclusion of the Tiger’s regular season, the team now has 20 athletes qualified for the state ski meet. A total of 11 of those athletes are from the girls team which qualified all but two of their skiers for the meet.

Freshman Cora Jackson and Sadie Slahetka were the final two girls to qualify to state as they placed 14th and 21st, respectively, at Friday’s Beaver Creek slalom race.

At the state ski meet, the Alpine ski team will come together for the first time this season with the Summit Nordic ski team to compete for a team title among other Colorado high school Alpine and Nordic ski programs.

“I think the girls have a really good chance obviously because they have been strong all year in both Alpine and Nordic,” Barth said of the program’s hopes for a team title. “I think the boys are in the mix. The boys may have to work a little harder but I don’t think it’s impossible for sure.”

The Colorado State Ski Championships will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, with the giant slalom race. The slalom race will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.