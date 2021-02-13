Summit Tigers boys, girls basketball fall short on road at Palisade

The Summit Tigers and Glenwood Springs Demons girls varsity basketball teams battle for the opening tip-off on Feb. 2 at Summit High School in Breckenridge. Both the boys and girls lost on the road at Palisade on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Photo by Liz Duxbury

The Summit High School boys and girls basketball teams each lost on the road at Palisade Friday night, Feb. 12 the girls by the score of 45-30 and the boys 48-42.

In the opener, the Tigers girls played hard for three of four quarters before the Bulldogs (3-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“It was very scrappy and the girls played hard,” Tigers head coach Kayle Walker-Burns said. “I saw a lot of improvement from our recent games and am looking forward to Eagle Valley tomorrow.”

The girls were led by Autumn Rivera who scored 10 points and Brina Babich who added 9 point. The loss dropped the Tigers record to 1-5 on the season ahead of a home game Saturday at Summit High School in Breckenridge versus Eagle Valley (2-3), which can viewed live on the Summit Daily News Facebook page at 12:30 p.m.

The Tigers boys’ loss on Friday night to the Bulldogs (5-1) dropped their record to 3-2 on the season. Summit’s leading scorers Friday were Hector Diaz and Naz Poliuk, each with 13 points.

The boys game versus Eagle Valley (2-3) will also be broadcast on the Summit Daily Facebook page, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.