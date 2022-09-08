Summit Tigers boys soccer team returns home after three straight road wins

Alan Herrera Caballero moves the ball during the Summit Tigers varsity boys soccer team's home game against the Battle Mountain Huskies at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge, CO on August 23rd, 2002

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

After winning three straight games on the road, the Summit High School boys soccer team will return to Tiger Field in Breckenridge on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a matchup against the in-league Palisade Bulldogs.

The Tigers won games against Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs and Atlas Preparatory School to improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in league play.

Most recently the Tigers shutout the Atlas Preparatory School Gryphons on Wednesday, Sept. 7, by a score of 4-0.

Seniors Owen Gallo and Tiki Fernandez scored a goal each, while junior Alan Herrera Caballero knocked in two goals for the team.

Caballero also recorded an assist.

The defense worked tirelessly in the shutout showcase, preventing a goal from ever finding the back of the net. Senior Trevor Hodges and junior Abdoul Kane split their time as goalie for the Tigers, while Jared Marcer led the team’s defensive unit.

The Tigers are expected to fare well against Palisade, which is currently 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play. The Bulldogs are currently ranked last in the 4A Western Slope league rankings while Summit is ranked second.

The Tigers will face the Bulldogs at Summit High School at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.