Summit Tigers fantasy football: Aidan Collins averages 35.8 points through 2 games

Summit High School senior Aidan Collins breaks a tackle on his way to scoring a Tigers touchdown during Summit's 56-0 win over the Skyview Wolverines at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 3.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Last Friday night’s 56-0 Summit High School football triumph over the Skyline Wolverines is the perfect game for the return of the Summit Daily’s Tigers fantasy football leaderboard.

We’ve taken all available individual Tigers player statistics from the team’s first two games of the season — a 27-0 loss at Delta and the win over Skyview — and run them through a standard point formula based on what you’d see for your friendly Yahoo or ESPN fantasy football league. Those point systems include such traditional metrics as one point for every 10 yards rushing or receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing, and four and six points, respectively, for passing and rushing/receiving touchdowns. All pass catchers on our leaderboard are also awarded one point per reception as is common in popular “PPR” leagues.

The formula also awards points for defensive plays, such as one point for a tackle, a half-point for an assisted tackle and an additional point for a sack. Major defensive plays like fumble recoveries and interceptions are awarded two points, while the team’s lone-defensive touchdown of the season — Zach Elam’s electrifying pick-six at outside linebacker Saturday night — merits six points. As for special teams, each of junior placekicker Kyle Kimball’s eight point-after attempts garnered one point each while senior star Aidan Collins’ blocked field goal was awarded two points.

When you combine this point system with the volatile nature of high school football, it opens up the possibility for gaudy fantasy point totals that would be mind blowing on any given NFL Sunday. As such, Collins has totaled 71.6 fantasy points through the first two games of the season.

Collins’ ability to make plays in all three phases of the game has him with a two-game fantasy football average of 35.8 that is nearly as high as the two-game total of Summit junior quarterback Jack Schierholz. Collins is buoyed by his 200-plus rushing and receiving yards and four touchdowns. But it’s his team-leading 17 combined solo (nine) and assisted (eight) tackles along with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal that pile up the points.

Schierholz is second on the team with 37.3 points on the strength of five passing touchdowns. He’s also had a presence in the run game with 31 yards rushing and on defense with three assisted tackles. Tigers junior tight end and linebacker Zach Elam is third on the team with 20.4 points thanks to a receiving touchdown and the interception return for a touchdown last week.

Two more Tigers seniors register in double-digits, with burly senior Alex Sanchez checking in at fourth with 15.5 points as he’s churned and burned for 75 thumping yards on the ground. Tigers senior Phil Berezinski has scored 11.4 points thanks to his four grabs for 59 yards as a true complement to Collins in the pass game while adding a pair of defensive tackles.

Fantasy football inherently doesn’t reward contributions made by offensive lineman, so two-way Tigers leaders like senior Graham Kalaf and Eli Krawczuk are negatively affected. Still, Tigers defensive stalwarts picked up the points, including linebacker Jackson Segal’s seven points via three tackles, six assisted tackles and a sack. Kalaf scored seven via six assisted tackles, one solo tackle, a sack and a fumble recovery. Junior Charlie Chabot’s four individual tackles propelled him to 5.5 points. And the big man on the interior, the junior Krawczuk, was just outside the top 10 with five points via his havoc-causing two solo and six assisted tackles.

In total, 24 Tigers have scored in the Summit Daily’s fantasy football format this season ahead of the 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, home tilt vs. Aspen at Tiger Stadium.