Summit Tigers fantasy football: Despite injuries, Collins again tops 30 fantasy points

Summit High School senior Aidan Collins, center, celebrates with his teammates after a 37-20 win over the Aspen Skiers on Sept. 10 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge. The Tigers will return to action Friday night under the lights at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium for a homecoming game versus Middle Park.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Saturday’s 33-20 Summit High School football loss to John F. Kennedy of Denver on Sept. 18 dropped the Tigers’ record to 2-2 on the season but did exhibit some strong fantasy football showings for some Tigers players.

Ahead of Summit’s homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium versus Middle Park (1-2), we’ve taken all available individual Tigers player statistics from Summit’s loss to Kennedy and run them through a standard point formula based on what you’d see in your fantasy football league.

Those point systems include traditional metrics such as one point for every 10 yards rushing or receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing, and four and six points, respectively, for passing and rushing/receiving touchdowns. All pass catchers on our leaderboard are awarded one point per reception.

The formula also awards points for defensive plays, such as one point for a tackle, a half-point for an assisted tackle and an additional point for a tackle for loss or sack. Major defensive plays, like fumble forces, fumble recoveries and interceptions, are awarded two points, while defensive and special teams touchdowns each earn six points.

Summit senior wide receiver/running back and free safety Aidan Collins once again led the Tigers in the fantasy football statistics, with another 30-plus point game. While battling several injuries, Collins registered 32.1 fantasy points on a “quiet” day for him thanks to eight receptions for 77 yards receiving and 74 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Collins also added one tackle and four assisted tackles.

Summit junior tight end and defensive end KJ Slaugh had his best game of the season both in reality and in the fantasy scoring department versus the Commanders. He was second on the team with 17.2 fantasy points via three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown and one tackle and two assisted tackles, including a sack.

Three more Tigers scored double-digit fantasy points, including senior wide receiver and defensive back Phil Berezinski (12.2) junior quarterback Jack Schierholz (11.58) and senior running back and linebacker Alex Sanchez (11.2).

Summit’s other fantasy standouts Saturday featured reserve sophomore quarterback Hank Chabot, who stepped in for an injured Schierholz and scored 6.52 fantasy points thanks to a touchdown pass to Slaugh. And two more breakout fantasy and in-game players for the Tigers were juniors Keaton Smith (5.5) and PJ Trujillo (5.0), who are blossoming into top defensive contributors for head coach James’ Wagner’s defense.

And even without fantasy scoring for offensive lineman, two-way Tiger trench dominator Eli Krawczuk, a junior, amassed four fantasy points in another game where he wreaked havoc on the opponent’s interior offensive line.

Check back Friday for the Summit Daily News’ preview article for Friday night’s homecoming game.