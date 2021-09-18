Summit Tigers fantasy football: Tigers star scores over 50 points vs. Aspen

Summit High School senior Aidan Collins spins away from a would-be tackler during the third quarter of the Tigers' 37-20 win over Aspen Friday, Sept. 10, at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Last Friday night’s 37-20 Summit High School football win over fellow mountain team Aspen on Sept. 10 was another stellar statistical game for many players on the Summit Daily’s Tigers fantasy football leaderboard.

Ahead of Summit’s 2 p.m. road trip to John F. Kennedy of Denver (1-2) Saturday, Sept. 18, we’ve taken all available individual Tigers (2-1) player statistics from Summit’s win over Aspen and run them through a standard point formula based on what you’d see for your friendly Yahoo or ESPN fantasy football league.

Those point systems include such traditional metrics as one point for every 10 yards rushing or receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing, and four and six points, respectively, for passing and rushing/receiving touchdowns. All pass catchers on our leaderboard are also awarded one point per reception as is common in popular “PPR” leagues.

The formula also awards points for defensive plays, such as one point for a tackle, a half-point for an assisted tackle and an additional point for a tackle for loss. Major defensive plays, like fumble forces, fumble recoveries and interceptions, are awarded two points, while defensive and special teams touchdowns — like Aidan Collins’ electric kickoff return for a touchdown versus the Skiers — each earn six points.

Collins did Collins things last week versus the Skiers, scoring a whopping 50.9 fantasy points thanks to his six receptions, 199 combined rushing and receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns, his special teams touchdown, one interception, a fumble recovery, five solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Collins’ day bested his previous average through Summit’s first two games of the season of 35.8 fantasy points per game.

Emerging Summit star Zach Elam ranked second for Summit in fantasy points last week, with 19.6 on the strength of three catches and 61 yards receiving, including a next-level, highlight-reel deep touchdown pass-and-catch from Tigers junior quarterback Jack Schierholz. Burly Tigers senior running back Alex Sanchez ranked third last week with 17.5 fantasy points.

Summit Tigers fantasy football leaderboard vs. Aspen

Players line up for the postgame handshake Friday, Sept. 10, at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge. | John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News Summit Tiger: fantasy points Aidan Collins: 50.9 Zach Elam: 19.6 Alex Sanchez: 17.5 Jack Schierholz: 13.9 Phil Berezinski: 13.7 Ben Elam: 6.2 Keaton Smith: 4.5 Charlie Chabot: 3.5 Noe Blanco: 2.0 Brecken Perlow: 1.8 Jack Hodge: 1.5 Eli Krawczuk: 1.5 PJ Trujillo: 1.0 Kyle Kimball: 1.0 Jac Crowe: 1.0 Silas Sandshaw: 1.0 Sylas Marsteller: 0.5 Ronaldo Wray: 0.5 Quiahtlahualt Garcia: 0.5

In total, 19 Tigers scored fantasy points last week. It’s worth noting Tigers offensive linemen are at a disadvantage due to no traditional way for offensive linemen to score points in fantasy football.

Though Tigers head coach James Wagner appreciates fantasy football stats, he made it clear to his team this week that, while it’s a fun exercise, the most important stat for him — and any star player — is winning.

“Stats are fun but we only care about one stat: that W in the win column,” the coach said. “I told the team, ‘Aidan can get one carry and one yard, but if we win the game, that’s all that he cares about.’”